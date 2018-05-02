Ma & Pa Angus 21st Annual Production Sale

Date of Sale: April 30, 2018

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

57 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,170

Recommended Stories For You

76 Open Commercial Angus Heifers – $1,420

Steve and Deb Mowry held their 21st Annual Ma & Pa Angus sale at Presho Livestock Auction on Apr. 30, 2018. The Ma & Pa program is backed by a proven cowherd that can scratch out a living on the rough breaks of the White River south of Presho, S.D. The Ma & Pa cowherd is stacked up by several generations of pathfinder dams, with 21 bulls in this sale in this sale raised by pathfinder dams, some even second generation pathfinders.

Topping the sale was lot 409, Ma & Pa Behold E409, a 3/17 son of the home raised herd sire, Ma & Pa Behold B537 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.3 WW 67 YW 107 Milk 23, selling to Aaron McKnight, Pierre, S.D., for $7,250.

Lot 153, Ma & Pa Fortunate Son E153, a 3/17 son of McCumber Fortunate 415 with epds of CED 2 BW 2.5 WW 57 YW 105 Milk 25 sold to many times repeat buyer, Pat Lapke, Leola, S.D., for $7,000.

Lot 551, Ma & Pa Bailey E551, a 2/17 son of Ma & Pa Bailey T541 with epds of CED 11 BW -1.1 WW 34 YW 56 Milk 24 sold to Gerry Leber, Colome, S.D., for $6,750.

Lot 051, Ma & Pa Emulation E051, a 4/17 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 with epds of CED 3 BW 2.7 WW 56 YW 106 Milk 24 sold to Aaron McKnight for $6,000.

Also selling at $6,000 was lot 577, Ma & Pa Revelation E557, a 3/17 son of Deep Creek Revolution 417 with epds of CED 7 BW .9 WW 44 YW 71 Milk 22. Gerry Leber, Colome, S.D., was the buyer.

Once again a special highlight of the sale was the open commercial heifers that weighed 900 pounds plus and sold for $1,420 per head.