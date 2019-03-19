MacDonald Ranches Performance Power Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 12, 2019

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Al Conover

Averages

134 Salers – Optmizer Bulls – $4,828

8 Angus Bulls – $4,281

14 Registered Open Heifers – $2329

59 Bred Commercial Females – $1749

This was a great sale that offered a great set of bulls and females to a full house of buyers at Kist Livestock for the MacDonald Ranches.

Sale Highlights

Lot 145 at $14,000, Mac f1 Fiesta 150F, Dob 2-17-2019, Connealy Comrade x Mac Azure 81A, sold to MJB Ranch, Parker, Colorado.

Lot 105 at $11,000, Mac Field Day 106F, Dob 2-12-2018, Mac Blackjack 25B x Mac Denae 12D, sold to Burkle Farms, Fredonia, North Dakota.

Lot 44 at $10,500, Mac Frisco, Dob 2-20-2018, KKCC Debut 614D x MAC Brianna 72B, sold to Wade Clifton, British Columbia.

Lot 23 at $9,500, MAC Fort Worth 177F, Dob 2-20-2018, Mac Atomic Force 36A MAC Amber Lights 237A, sold to David Ashley, Voltaire, North Dakota.

Lot 26 at $9,500, Mac Extra Force 399F, Dob 3-20-2018, MAC Atomic Force 36A x MAC Vallie 81X, sold to George Hammond Hardin, Montana.