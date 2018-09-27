Marcy Livestock & Marcy Cattle Company Mature Cow Herd Dispersion Sale report.

Date: Sept. 13, 2018

Location: Gordon Livestock, Gordon, NE

Averages:

13 Pairs – $6,515

31 Bred cows – $3,350

18 Bred Heifers – $2,728

1 pick of the herd heifer calf brought $5,500

20 Embryos – $361

Top selling Lots

Pairs

Lot 7 $15,000 to Jeff Baldridge, North Platte, Nebraska

7A $3,000 to Hebbert Cattle, Ashby, Nebraska

Lot 4 $6,250 to Dale Bowlin, Cody, Nebraska

4A $2,750 to Brian Kirk, Martin, South Dakota

Lot 17 $6,750 to Marshall McKean, Mercer, Pennsylvania

17A $1,750 to a Nebraska buyer

Lot 47 $5,750 to Greg McKean, Mercer, Pennsylvania

47A $2,750 to Iron Heart Angus, Douglas, Wyoming

Bred Cows

Lot 1 $9,500 to Hebbert Cattle

Lot 6 $6,500 to Marshall McKean

Lot 36 $6,000 to M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, Wyoming

Bred Heifers

Lot 94-$4,250 to Mark Van Dusseldorp, Platte, South Dakota

Lot 82-$4,000 to Hebbert Cattle Co, Ashby, Nebraska

Lot 84-$4,000 to a Nebraska Buyer

Pick of the herd heifer calves, $5,500 to J-M Angus, Douglas, Wyoming

Top Embryo lot

Marcys Erica 866B x JMB Traction $500 / embryo, 3 embryos to J-M, Douglas, Wyoming