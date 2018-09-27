Marcy Livestock & Marcy Cattle Company Mature Cow Herd Dispersion Sale report.
September 27, 2018
Date: Sept. 13, 2018
Location: Gordon Livestock, Gordon, NE
Averages:
13 Pairs – $6,515
31 Bred cows – $3,350
18 Bred Heifers – $2,728
Recommended Stories For You
1 pick of the herd heifer calf brought $5,500
20 Embryos – $361
Top selling Lots
Pairs
Lot 7 $15,000 to Jeff Baldridge, North Platte, Nebraska
7A $3,000 to Hebbert Cattle, Ashby, Nebraska
Lot 4 $6,250 to Dale Bowlin, Cody, Nebraska
4A $2,750 to Brian Kirk, Martin, South Dakota
Lot 17 $6,750 to Marshall McKean, Mercer, Pennsylvania
17A $1,750 to a Nebraska buyer
Lot 47 $5,750 to Greg McKean, Mercer, Pennsylvania
47A $2,750 to Iron Heart Angus, Douglas, Wyoming
Bred Cows
Lot 1 $9,500 to Hebbert Cattle
Lot 6 $6,500 to Marshall McKean
Lot 36 $6,000 to M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, Wyoming
Bred Heifers
Lot 94-$4,250 to Mark Van Dusseldorp, Platte, South Dakota
Lot 82-$4,000 to Hebbert Cattle Co, Ashby, Nebraska
Lot 84-$4,000 to a Nebraska Buyer
Pick of the herd heifer calves, $5,500 to J-M Angus, Douglas, Wyoming
Top Embryo lot
Marcys Erica 866B x JMB Traction $500 / embryo, 3 embryos to J-M, Douglas, Wyoming
Trending In: Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- Osage County, Okla., men are charged in cattle thefts
- JUSTICE FOR DUAL PEPPY: Former champion cutting horse found malnourished among dead horses in barn
- Breaking news: Judge orders no grizzly hunts in US
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm