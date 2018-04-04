McCumber Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 28, 2018

Location: the ranch, Rolette, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages

112 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $7,489

38 Registered Open Angus heifers avg. $4,862

22 Commercial Open Angus heifers avg. $2,400

Comments

This was an excellent sale for McCumber Angus Ranch. Chuck and Gail, along with Matt and Cynthia Tastad and their family welcomed another full house for their annual production sale. The sale bulls looked the part, thick, deep, long-bodied and full of red meat. This operation is known for producing top-of-the-line Angus genetics and this year was no exception.

Topping the sale was lot 1, McCumber Tribute 702, a 1/17 son of McCumber Tremendous 2008 and out of an OCC Missing Link daughter. Powerful herd sire prospect loaded with performance and calving ease. Weaning wt. of 811 lb., ratio 111, yearling wt. of 1500 lb., ratio 116 and epds of CED 15 BW -1.6 WW 54 YW 107 Milk 31. 5L Red Angus, Sheridan, MT and Jacobson Red Angus, Hitterdale, MN teamed up to purchase 80 percent US semen rights for $80,000.

Lot 2, McCumber Armour 7148, a 2/17 son of McCumber Titanium 5005 with epds of CED 8 BW -0.6 WW 45 YW 87 Milk 29 sold to Spickler Ranch North, Glenfield, ND and McLennan ranch, Belle Fourche, SD for $31,000.

Lot 19, McCumber 307 Fortunate 7141, a 1/17 son of McCumber Fortunate 307 with epds of CED 7 BW 1.7 WW 51 YW 93 Milk 22 sold to Silas Chapman, Stettler, AB CA for $22,000.

Also at $22,000 was lot 9, McCumber 2008 Tremendous 793, a 1/17 son of McCumber Tremendous 2008 that has epds of CED 12 BW -1.7 WW 38 Milk 32 YW 73, selling to JR Ranch, Magic Valley, WA.

Lot 3, McCumber Titanium 714, a 1/17 son of McCumber Titanium 3127 with 115 weaning ratio and 109 yearling ratio sold to Joe Bohl, Rugby, ND for $19,000.

Lot 5, McCumber Unmistakable 712, a 1/17 son of OCC Unmistakable 946U that had weaning ratio of 107, yearling ratio of 109 sold to Jeff Nelson, SD for $19,000.

Lawler Ranch & Farm, Watford City, ND purchased lot 7, McCumber 2008 Tremendous 748, a 1/17 son of McCumber Tremendous 2008 with weaning ratio of 115, yearling ratio of 111 for $18,000.

The top-selling registered heifer was lot 125, Miss Wix 7100 of McCumber, a 1/17 daughter of McCumber Titanium 3127 and out of a Sitz Rainmaker 6536 dam sold to Carlson Angus, Regent, ND for $24,000.