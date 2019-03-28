McCumber Angus Ranch Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 27, 2019

Location: at the ranch, Rolette, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

114 Angus bulls – $5,557

33 registered Angus heifers – $3,350

25 commercial Angus heifers – $1,473

The McCumber family had a nice early spring day for the 2019 McCumber Angus Bull & Female sale. The sale facility was standing room only with many old and new buyers.

Sale Highlights:

Lot 3 at $18,000, McCumber Emulation XXP 836, DOB 1-19-2018, Reg 19193408, Sinclair Emulation XXP x Miss Wix 2002 OF McCumber, sold to Rafter U Cross Ranch of Quinn, South Dakota and Jeff Nelson of Phillip, South Dakota.

Lot22 at $16,000, McCumber Unmistakable 810, DOB 1-15-2018, Reg 19181168, OCC Unmistakable 946U x Miss Wix 630 OF McCumber, sold to Joe Bohl of Rugby, North Dakota.

Lot 4 at $15,000, McCumber 5005 Titanium 8177, DOB 2-6-2018, Reg 19181236, Mc Cumber Titanium 5005 x Miss Wix 2003 OF McCumber, sold to Don Zimbleman of Fullerton, North Dakota.

Lot 14 at $13,000, Mc Cumber 5005 Titanium 8153, DOB 2-3-2018, Reg 19181218, McCumber Titanium 5005 x Miss Wix 5227 OF McCumber, sold to Diamond 7 Angus of Nerkirk, New Mexico.

Lot 21 at $11,000, McCumber Steadfast 809 DOB 1-15-2018, Reg 19181167, McCumber Steadfast 635 x Lassie 706 OF McCumber, sold to Silas Chapman of Stettler, Alberta, Canada.

Lot 24 at $11,000, Mccumber 5005 Titanium 8154, DOB 2-3-2018, Reg 19181219, McCumber Titanium 5005 x Lassie 113 OF McCumber sold to Gnerer Angus Ranch Olive, Montana.

Top Selling Females:

Lot 132 at $19,000, Gale 867 Of McCumber, DOB 1-24-2018, Reg 19224139, 5L Red Angus of Sheridan, Montana.

Lot 130 at $11,000, Miss Wix 8100 OF McCumber, DOB 1-28-2018, Reg 19181169, sold to Mike Stewart, Oklahoma.