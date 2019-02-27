Millar Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/20/2019

Location: At the ranch in Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Another excellent sale for Jon & Breezy Millar. There was great cross section of both calving ease and growth bulls were very well accepted by the big crowd of buyers on hand and represented across the internet and phone lines. The bulls sired by PAHR Yeti B5 garnered a lot of attention.

Averages

107 Yearling Angus bulls – $5175

14 Two Year old Angus bulls – $5482

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 78, Millars Windy 816, a 1/18 son of B Bar Windy 7 3575 with weaning ratio of 119, yearling ratio of 115 selling to Moore Angus, Artesian, SD for $12,500.

Lot 1, Millars Yeti 839, a 1/18 son of PAHR Yeti with weaning ratio of 120, yearling ratio of 122 and 103 ribeye sold to Wendt Ranch, Newell, SD for $10,500.

Lot 5, Millars Yeti 8114, a 1/18 son of PAHR Yeti with 108 ribeye ratio, also ratioed at 118 for weaning and yearling sold to Ross Cuny, Buffalo Gap, SD for $10,500. Cuny also picked up Lot 6, Millars Yeti 892, another 1/18 son of Yeti for $10,000.

Don Hutchison of Wounded Knee, SD bought several bulls, including lots 126 and 127, both two year old sons of Millars Tombstone 4198 for $10,500 each. Hutchison also picked up lot 43, Millars Element 8117, a 1/18 son of Poss Element 215 at $10,000.