Miller Angus 36th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: March 21, 2018

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

45 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $4,851

Curt and Janet Miller, along with son Casey and his wife Monica, and family held a great bull sale at Presho Livestock Auction. The Miller Angus bulls are bigger-framed, thick performance bulls, but there was a very nice selection of calving ease bulls in the sale also.

Topping the sale was lot 710, MA Heavy Duty 710, a 2/17 son of BT Heavy Duty 1284 that had a 205 day wt. of 793 lb., yearling wt. of 1486 lb. with epds of BW 4.8 WW 75 YW 139 Milk 31 selling to Mitchell Angus, Kadoka, SD for $8,500.

Lot 737, a 4/17 son of Woodhill Mel W12-B223, 365 day wt. of 1421 lb. IMF ratio 132 and epds of BW 3.7 WW 73 YW 139 Milk 23 selling to Brandon Kinsley, Murdo, SD.

Chris Hanson, Winner, SD purchased two Mar. 2017 sons of VAR Generation 2100. Lot 71, MA Generation 71 has epds of BW 2.7 WW 62 YW 108 Milk 24 selling at $7,500. Lot 70, MA Generation 70 epds of BW 2.2 WW 67 YW 113 Milk 20 sold for $7,000.

Two other bulls sold at $7,000 each. Lot 714, MA Heavy Duty 714, a 3/17 son of BT Heavy Duty 1284, epds BW 0.9 WW 61 YW 115 Milk 29 selling to Tyler Rankin, Draper, SD. Lot 717, also a BT Heavy Duty son born 2/17 with epds of BW 0.3 WW 57 YW 100 Milk 31 sold to Kevin Meyers, Draper, SD