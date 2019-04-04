Miller Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Apr. 1, 2019

Location: Presho Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages: 43 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,838

Curt and Janet Miller, along with their son, Casy and his family, hosted a big crowd of mostly friends and neighbors for their annual bull sale. These bulls were not pushed. They developed naturally with no creep, no silage, and no additional feed. They were sound and ready to go to work. Calving ease bulls were in very high demand, as this crowd gave the Millers a very good sale.

Recommended Stories For You

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 80: $10,500 to Rob Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x KR JJD Identity 3411

Lot 81: $8,000 to Mitchell Angus, Kadoka, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x KR Little Joe

Lot 831: $7,500 to 3-Q Cattle Co., White River, South Dakota – James Final Answer 439 x Schurrtop M C

Lot 851: $7,000 to Rob Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – KR JJD Identity 3411 x WK Rocky 1052

Lot 817: $6,750 to 3-Q Cattle Co., White River, South Dakota – James Final Answer 439 x Bruns Aberdeen 79

Lot 89: $6,750 to Mike Ashdown, Highmore, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x Koupals B&B Identity 2035