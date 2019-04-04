Miller Angus Annual Bull Sale
April 4, 2019
TSLN reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk
Date: Apr. 1, 2019
Location: Presho Livestock Auction
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages: 43 yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,838
Curt and Janet Miller, along with their son, Casy and his family, hosted a big crowd of mostly friends and neighbors for their annual bull sale. These bulls were not pushed. They developed naturally with no creep, no silage, and no additional feed. They were sound and ready to go to work. Calving ease bulls were in very high demand, as this crowd gave the Millers a very good sale.
Recommended Stories For You
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 80: $10,500 to Rob Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x KR JJD Identity 3411
Lot 81: $8,000 to Mitchell Angus, Kadoka, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x KR Little Joe
Lot 831: $7,500 to 3-Q Cattle Co., White River, South Dakota – James Final Answer 439 x Schurrtop M C
Lot 851: $7,000 to Rob Calkins, Ft. Pierre, South Dakota – KR JJD Identity 3411 x WK Rocky 1052
Lot 817: $6,750 to 3-Q Cattle Co., White River, South Dakota – James Final Answer 439 x Bruns Aberdeen 79
Lot 89: $6,750 to Mike Ashdown, Highmore, South Dakota – BT Heavy Duty 1284 x Koupals B&B Identity 2035