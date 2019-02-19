Mohnen Angus “Power of Genetics” 25th Annual Bull Sale

Date: Feb. 14, 2019

Location: at the ranch, southwest of White Lake, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Averages:

123 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls – $8,285

13 Sim-Angus Bulls – $4,885

Another big crowd gathered on a cold day with morning snow. Many repeat buyers made this sale active all day long. Mohnen Angus produced another outstanding sale of Angus and Sim-Angus bulls. They raise cattle that will make money for their customers. This was one of the biggest, stoutest sets of Angus bulls that you see.

Lot 1, Mohnen General 548, sold for $90,000, as an AI sire. With all the right numbers and a great look, he goes back to two great cow families in the Angus breed, Madame Pride, and Isabel Y69.

At the end of the day, one of the registered bidders had his number pulled from the box, and he took home a diamond necklace. Everyone enjoyed the flowers, and candies in honor of Valentine's Day and the special cake for the Mohnen's 25th Anniversary Sale.

Top Selling Angus:

Lot 1: $90,000 to Babcock Angus, Long Pine, Nebraska; Fuoss Angus, Draper, South Dakota; Brunner Angus, Drake, North Dakota; Bruns Angus, Madison, South Dakota; Tom Burke, Smithville, Missouri; Dean Christensen of DBL Angus, Fullerton, Nebraska; Emmy Group, Iowa; and LLB Angus, Canada – Baldridge Colonel C251 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 29: $34,000 to Clear Creek Angus, Chinook, Montana – Ellingson Homegrown 6035 x Mohnen Global 1274 (Mohnen Jilt)

Lot 25: $25,000 to Dean Christensen of DBL Angus, Fullerton, Nebraska – Ellingson Homegrown 6035 x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 79: $23,500 to Skull Creek Ranch, Saskatchewan, Canada – SAV Resource 1441 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 33: $22,000 to Emily Creek Ranch, Appleton, MN – HA Prime Cut 4493 x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 37: $21,500 to Poss Angus, Scotia, Nebraska – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 31: $19,000 to Babcock Angus, Long Pine, Nebraska – HA Prime Cut 4493 x Kramers Apollo 317 (Mohnen Jilt)

Lot 48: $18,500 to Skogan GK Angus Ranch, Ft. Shaw, Montana – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Final Answer 0035 (Mohnen Jilt)

Lot 46: $18,000 to Rod Campbell, Colchester, Illinois – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004

Lot 54: $15,500 to Steve Bass, Brewster, Nebraska – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Woodhill Broker (Mohnen Jilt)

Lot 80: $15,500 to David Johnson, Cambridge, Nebraska – SAV Sensation 5615 x SAV 8180 Traveler 004