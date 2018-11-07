Montana Angus Female Bonanza Joe

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Oct. 22, 2018

Location: Public Auction Yards Billings, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson and Greg Goggins

Averages:

5,416 total Bred Commercial bred Angus Females – $1,774

2,463 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,881

1,556 AI Bred Commercial Heifers – $1,774

1,397 Pasture Bred Heifers – $1,593

What a Great set of Angus Females offered today at the Montana Female Bonanza

Top selling Bred Heifers

Lot 29 at $2,050 x 15 head AI bred to Connealy Countdown all carrying bull calves

Top selling Cows

Lot 60 at $2,375 x 4 head, $2325 x 56 head

Lot 62 at $2,200 x 17 head AI bred to Connealy Spur carrying bull calves