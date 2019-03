Moore Angus

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2019

Location: at the Farm Artesian,SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

63 total Bulls – $4,798

56 Yearling Bulls – $4,888

7 Fall Bulls – $4,071

Lot 830 at $18,000, Moores Capitalist 028236, Dob 2-25-2018, Reg 19315023, Connealy Capitalist 028 x Moore 902 In Focus 536 sold to Wagonhammer Ranches, Albion, NE.

Lot 852 at $9,000, Moore 241-Substance 551, Dob 2-23-2018, Reg 19315041, Moore Substance 31 x Moore Capitalist 351, sold to B & B Angus, Dante, SD.

Lot 812 at $8,000, Moore Exchange Rate 693, Dob 2-9-2018, Reg 19315007, Styles Exchange Rate V661 x Morre True Flight 393 sold to Watter Farms, Howard, SD.

Lot 865 at $8,000, Moore Unanimous 818, Dob 2-27-2018, Reg 19315053, Vision Unanimous 1418 x Moore Beef 318, sold to Jim Miller, Hysham, MT.

Lot 853 at $7,750 Moore Substance 506, Dob 2-20-2018, Reg 19315042, Moore Substance 31 x Moore Reserve 313, sold to Jim Miller Hysham, MT.