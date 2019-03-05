Mount Rushmore Angus 53rd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Feb. 27, 2019

Location: at the ranch, southeast of Rapid City, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

109 reg. yrlg. Angus Bulls – $3,855

Eddie and Marty Rypkema, along with their ranch manager, David Uhrig, hosted a big crowd on a new sale date for their annual Angus bull sale. Many outstanding bulls were offered in this sale. This year the herd featured some embryo transplants to go along with the AI sired yearling bulls.

I'm so impressed with the progress this herd has made in the past few years.

The hospitality and food and drinks at Mount Rushmore are always fantastic.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 63: $10,000 to Bar JV, Sidney, Montana – MAR Innovation 251 x Shipwheel Chinook

Lot 78: $8,250 to Ron Iossi, Alliance, Nebraska – SAV Resource 1441 x Kesslers Frontman R001

Lot 23: $7,000 to Geno Hunt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452 x SAV Recharge 3436

Lot 25: $6,250 to Geno Hunt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452 x Apex Windy 078

Lot 46: $6,250 to Dan and Teri Goddard, Lusk, Wyoming – Baldridge Breakthrough A091 x SAV Legacy 7445