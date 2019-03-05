Mount Rushmore Angus 53rd Annual Production Sale
March 5, 2019
TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk
Date: Feb. 27, 2019
Location: at the ranch, southeast of Rapid City, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
109 reg. yrlg. Angus Bulls – $3,855
Eddie and Marty Rypkema, along with their ranch manager, David Uhrig, hosted a big crowd on a new sale date for their annual Angus bull sale. Many outstanding bulls were offered in this sale. This year the herd featured some embryo transplants to go along with the AI sired yearling bulls.
I'm so impressed with the progress this herd has made in the past few years.
The hospitality and food and drinks at Mount Rushmore are always fantastic.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 63: $10,000 to Bar JV, Sidney, Montana – MAR Innovation 251 x Shipwheel Chinook
Lot 78: $8,250 to Ron Iossi, Alliance, Nebraska – SAV Resource 1441 x Kesslers Frontman R001
Lot 23: $7,000 to Geno Hunt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452 x SAV Recharge 3436
Lot 25: $6,250 to Geno Hunt, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Haynes Outright 452 x Apex Windy 078
Lot 46: $6,250 to Dan and Teri Goddard, Lusk, Wyoming – Baldridge Breakthrough A091 x SAV Legacy 7445