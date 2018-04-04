Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch 52nd Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: March 24, 2018

Location: the Ranch southeast of Rapid City, S.D.

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

107 Yearling Angus bulls avg. $3,796

Eddie and Marty Rypkema and their families welcomed a great crowd for their 52nd Annual Mt. Rushmore Angus Ranch bull sale held at the ranch southeast of Rapid City, S.D. Ranch manager David Uhrig and crew had the bulls in excellent sale condition.

The top-selling bull on the day was lot 30, MRA Black Granite 7132, a 1/17 son of Connealy Black Granite out of a very productive Apex Windy 078 dam that has weaned 2 at 108 ratio, and has 2 calves with 104 yearling ratio and 113 REA ratio. This bull has edps of CED 8 BW .8 WW 62 YW 97 Milk 20 and sold to Green Mt. Angus Ranch, Ryegate, MT for $8,000.

Another Black Granite son sold to Dan & Terri Goddard, Lusk, WY for $6,750. Lot 28, MRA Black Granite 7009, born 1/17 has epds of CED 17 BW -1.8 WW 55 YW 85 Milk 27.

Also selling at $6,750 was Lot 104, MRA Unanimous 7115, a 1/17 son of Vision Unanimous 1418 that has epds of CED 11 BW -.2 WW 64 YW 119 Milk 26. Payco Holecek, Bowman, ND was the buyer.

Lot 46, MRA Leupold 7154, a 1/17 son of GDAR Leupold 298 sold to Jim Witcher, Scenic, SD for $6,500.

Also at $6,500 was lot 77, MRA Outright 7019, a 1/17 son of Haynes Outright 452 to Monty Williams, Box Elder, SD.