NCC Nagel Cattle Co. 24th Annual Performance Plus Maine- Anjou Sale

Date: Feb. 9, 2018

Location: Nagel Salebarn, 7N Arena, Springfield, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Average:

54 ylg Maine-Anjou, Maine-Angus, and Sim-Maine-Angus Bulls – $4,694

Recommended Stories For You

Nagel Cattle Co. had a really nice crowd on a cold day after some fresh snow. Many repeat buyers, along with friends and neighbors, were on hand to bid on these quality bulls. This was an outstanding set of bulls, with extra dimension, hair coat, and style. As you walked through the barn, you saw pen after pen of some of the most outstanding Maine bulls in America.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 13: $10,000 to Tucker Tibken, Wiota, Iowa – Daddys Money 55Z x GEF Open Bar

Lot 11: $9,500 to DeJong Ranch, Kennebec, South Dakota – Boe Garth x NBJ Gigolo Joe

Lot 3: $8,000 to Jim Nagel, Avon, South Dakota – NMR Maternal Made x GVC Special Delivery 42S

Lot 47: $7,250 to Roger Seedorf, Yoma, Colorado – GVC Lasting Impression x JMG Upward 13X

Lot 22: $7,000 to Wes Palmer, Chambers, Nebraska – Daddys Money 55Z x JMG Really Windy 815

Lot 9: $7,000 to Birkeland Ranch, Dupree, South Dakota – Boe Garth x CA Future Direction 5321