Neiman Cattle Co. Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 02/21/2019

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Market, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Colonel Lynn Weishaar

A sunny, bright, and overall nice day, February 21, 2019 found the seats packed at Belle Fourche Livestock Market for the annual Neiman Cattle Co. bull sale. Neiman's once again offered a quality set of two year old purebred Angus bulls from a program that keeps profitability in mind and customer service after the sale. Congratulations to the Neiman's on a great sale!

Averages

59 Bulls – $5093

Sale Highlights:

Lot #1 at $8750, NCC Emblazon 750, DOB 4/21/2017, CCA Emblazon 702 x N77R Juanada 604N, sold to Carbon Creek Cattle Co. from Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Lot #22 at $8500, NCC Emulation XXP 752, DOB 4/21/2017, Sinclair Emulation XXP x NCC Blackbird 3044, sold to M & M Cattle LLC from Lance Creek, Wyoming.

Lot #9 at $8250, NCC Absolute 703, DOB 3/16/2017, KCF Bennett Absolute x NCC Juanada 548 2023, sold to Carbon Creek Cattle Co. from Medicine Bow, Wyoming.

Lot #35 at $7750, NCC Juneau 770, DOB 5/15/2017, Coleman Juneau 4293 x N77R Dixie Erica 8003 650K, sold to David Bliss from Buffalo, Wyoming.

Lot #10 at $7500, NCC Absolute 700, DOB 3/11//2017, KCF Bennett Absolute x NCC Dixie Erica 502 928L, sold to Livingston Ranch from Sundance, Wyoming.