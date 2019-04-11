Nelson Livestock Company “Bulls Built For The Big Country” Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 8, 2019

Location: At The Ranch Near Wibaux, Montana

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

70 Simmental, SimmAngus & Angus Bulls – $3,431

Several things are almost certain to be found on a spring day in Eastern Montana, sunshine, blue skies, and a strong breeze. All were on order for the Annual Nelson Livestock Co. Bull Sale 4/8/19, held at the ranch near Wibaux, MT. The Nelson Family offered a set of "bulls built for the big country" featuring uniformity and genetics that convert roughage and sire desirable crossbred feeder cattle. Congratulations to the Nelson Family and Crew on a successful sale!

Lot 37 at $6,500, Tag 85F, DOB 3/25/18, 1/2 SIMMENTAL 1/2 ANGUS, SDS ALUMNI 115X x NLC Y88 YAROSALIE, sold to T Heart Ranch, Center, CO

Lot 2 at $5,000, Tag 64F, DOB 3/18/18, BLACK HOMO POLLED PUREBRED, HOOK'S BOZEMAN 8B x NLC X136, sold to Prickly Pear Simmental, Helena, MT

Lot 26 at $5,000, Tag 101F, DOB 3/31/18, HOMO BLACK HOMO POLLED 1/4 SIMMENTAL 1/2 ANGUS 1/4 COMMERCIAL SIMMENTAL, LRS RANGE BOSS 901Z x NLC X14, sold to Pocket Creek Ranch, Custer, MT

Lot 78 at $5,000, Tag 57F, DOB 3/15/18, Angus Bull REG#3511155, BALDRIDGE BRONC x NLC B72, sold to Pocket Creek Ranch, Custer, MT