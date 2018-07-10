Northern Video Auction Early Summer Special

Northern Livestock Video Auction held their annual "Early Summer Special" auction June 29 broadcast from Billings, Montana. 24,000 head of high quality Northern cattle were offered to a nationwide buying crowd with 99 percent of the lots selling. Market was very active and strong throughout the sale with cattle third party verified for certain export programs seeing good premiums. Northern's next auction is the "Summertime Classic" July 23-25. Go to http://www.northernlivestockvideo.com for details.

Head sold/ Description/ Weight /CWT/ From

Bixby Cattle Co. 240 steers 450 $203 Douglas, Wyo

Bixby Cattle Co. 250 heifers 420 185 Douglas

Walden, Bob or Sylvan 200 steers 535 189.50 Glasgow, Mont.

Walden, Bob or Sylvan 110 heifers 465 172.50 Glasgow

F. Anderson Ranch, INC 400 steers 560 187.50 Whitewater, Mont.

F. Anderson Ranch, INC 350 heifers 500 166 Whitewater

Broken Diamond Ranch, Inc. 180 weaned steers 575 186 White Sulphur Springs, Mont.

Broken Diamond Ranch, Inc. 100 weaned heifers 520 167 White Sulphur Springs

Webb Ranch 165 steers 620 173 Billings, Mont.

Webb Ranch 105 heifers 565 163 Billings

Trumbo, John 83 steers 625 174 Miles City, Mont.

U Bar Ranch 210 steers 625 168.50 Peerless, Mont.

U Bar Ranch 89 heifers 565 166 Peerless

U Bar Ranch 89 heifers 565 158.50 Peerless

Johnson Turning Fork Ranch 180 Weaned steers 665 177.50 Butte, Mont.

Johnson Turning Fork Ranch 85 weaned heifers 590 165 Butte

Greet Ranch, Inc. 175 steers 800 170 Ten Sleep, Wyo.

John G. Corbett Trust 124 steers 960 151 Jeffrey City, Wyo.

R+R Bronec Grain & Cattle 320 steers 730 165.5 Cut Bank, Mont.

R+R Bronec Grain & Cattle 94 heifers 630 154 Cut Bank