Open Box Rafter Quarter Horse Sale
October 3, 2018
Date of Sale: Sept. 8, 2019
Location: Rapid City, SD
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Announcer: John Johnson
Averages:
58 Weanling colts – $2,760
3 Yearlings – $2,250
3 Riding horses – $8,000
6 Broodmares – $2,350
Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt Family, held their 25th Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale at the the Central States Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, 2018. There was a very nice crowd of buyers on hand and represented on the internet and phone lines to give the Hunt Family an excellent sale.
Top selling weanlings
$10,000 – Lot 20, Sun Socks Wonder, May 3, 2018 Dun stallion sired by Flit Wonder x Top Socks Eff mare to NC buyer.
$8,000 – Lot 73, Driftin Lee, May 1, 2018 Buckskin stallion sired by Driftin Pep San x PC Sun Sox mare to NE buyer.
$7,750 – Lot 21, Wonder Colonel, May 3, 2018 bay stallion sired by Flit Wonder x Coyote Colonel mare to NE buyer.
Top selling Riding horses
$8,750 – Lot 88, Flit Dr. Dynamite, 2016 blue roan stallion sired by Flit Drift x Coyote Colonel mare sold to SD buyer.
$8,000 – Lot 89, Frost Flash Lynx, 2016 red dun stallion sired by Frost Flash x Coyote Colonel mare to NE buyer.