Open Box Rafter Quarter Horse Sale

Date of Sale: Sept. 8, 2019

Location: Rapid City, SD

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Averages:

58 Weanling colts – $2,760

3 Yearlings – $2,250

3 Riding horses – $8,000

6 Broodmares – $2,350

Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt Family, held their 25th Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale at the the Central States Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, 2018. There was a very nice crowd of buyers on hand and represented on the internet and phone lines to give the Hunt Family an excellent sale.

Top selling weanlings

$10,000 – Lot 20, Sun Socks Wonder, May 3, 2018 Dun stallion sired by Flit Wonder x Top Socks Eff mare to NC buyer.

$8,000 – Lot 73, Driftin Lee, May 1, 2018 Buckskin stallion sired by Driftin Pep San x PC Sun Sox mare to NE buyer.

$7,750 – Lot 21, Wonder Colonel, May 3, 2018 bay stallion sired by Flit Wonder x Coyote Colonel mare to NE buyer.

Top selling Riding horses

$8,750 – Lot 88, Flit Dr. Dynamite, 2016 blue roan stallion sired by Flit Drift x Coyote Colonel mare sold to SD buyer.

$8,000 – Lot 89, Frost Flash Lynx, 2016 red dun stallion sired by Frost Flash x Coyote Colonel mare to NE buyer.