Open Gate Ranch 39th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 19, 2019

Location: Broken O Land and Livestock

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

61 Simmental and SimAngus Bulls – $3,911

Lot 1 at $14,000, HOOK'S BALTIC 17B, DOB 2/3/18, GW-WBF SUBSTANCE 820Y x HOOK'S SARITA 92Y, sold to Jeff Beck from Fairfield, MT.

Lot 20 at $10,000, OLF OTIS Y43, DOB 1/14/18, OLF ODIN U5 x OLF MISS GUNNER W8, sold to XL Simmental from Lemmon, SD.

Lot 43 at $6,000, CLRS CONSTITUTION 311 C, DOB 1/12/18, J BAR J NIGHTRIDE 225Z x CLRS AID XCELLENCE 311 A, sold to Dan and Deb Wolery from Chester, MT.

Lot 44 at $6,000, CLRS CONSTITUTION 311 C, DOB 1/9/18, J BAR J NIGHTRIDE 225Z x CLRS AID XCELLENCE 311 A, sold to Frontier Cattle from Belt, MT.

Lot 26 at $6,000, OGR BOEING CX747, DOB 2/21/18, TNT TANKER U263 x OGRX747, sold to Jeff Bangs from Iverness, MT.