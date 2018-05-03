Opp Angus 44th Annual Performance Sale

Date of Sale: April 25, 2018

Location: Stockmen's West, Dickinson, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Averages:

74 Angus Bulls – $3,685

48 open Angus Heifers – $1,103

There was a full house on hand at Stockmen's West to bid on, and buy a nice set of yearling Angus bulls

Lot 9 at $8,000, 0PP RAMPAGE 701, Dob 2-11-2017, Reg 18996554, Quaker Hill Rampage OA36 x OPP Elolses Erica C09, sold to Lafe Warren, Rosebud, Montana.

Lot at $7,500, OPP RENOWN 713, Dob 2-25-2017, Reg 18996604, SAV Renown 3439 x OPP Prides Ellssnnmere U340, sold to Doug Kraenzel, Hebron, N.D.

Lot 58 at $7,500, OPP 333 TEN X 744, Dob 2-8-2017, Reg 19042243, OPP TenX 333 x OPP Pride Lady C80, sold to Troy Sailer, Golden Valley, N.D.

Lot 24 at $6,000, OPP TEBOW 761, Dob 2-14-2017, Reg 18996586, Sitz Tebow 12754 x OPP Blackbird B26, sold to Jerry Anheluk, Belfield, N.D.

Lot 17 at $6,000, OPP WHITLOCK 731, Dob 2-10-2017, Reg 18996596, S Whitlock 179 x OPP Pride Lady C831, sold to Joel Gartner, Glen Ullin, N.D.