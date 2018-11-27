Paint Rock Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2018

Location: at the ranch, Hyattville, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Sales Manager: Ron Frye Marketing

Averages:

106 Bulls – $4,840

Sale Highlights

Lot 14 at $14,500, Paintrock Motive 98-8, Dob 1-22-2018, Reg 1922471, PMR Motive 501 X Enchantress of PR 3635, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 3 at $11,000, Paintrock Emblazon 488-8, Dob 1-24-2018, Reg 19226086, LD Emblazon 999 x Elba of Paintrock 357-9, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.

Lot 6 at $11,000, Paintrock Motive 80-8, Dob 2-11-2018, Reg 1922469, PRA Motive 501 x Elba of Paintrock 80-8, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.

Lot 13 at $10,500, Paintrock Emblazon, 707-8 Dob 1-13-2018, Reg 19237826, LD Emblazon 999 x Enchantress of PR 570-6, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.

Lot 1 at $9,000, Paintrock Motive 71-8, Dob 1-19-2018, Reg 19222465, PRA Motive 501 x Kate of Paintrock 71-2, sold to Bob & Gayle Stoddard.

Lot 17 at $8,500, Paintrock Renown P28-8 Dob 2-13-2018, Reg 19225041 SAV Renown 3439 x Whitson's Lead On Extra, sold to Mark Hoyt Basin, Wyoming.