Paint Rock Angus Annual Bull Sale
November 27, 2018
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2018
Location: at the ranch, Hyattville, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Sales Manager: Ron Frye Marketing
Averages:
Recommended Stories For You
106 Bulls – $4,840
Sale Highlights
Lot 14 at $14,500, Paintrock Motive 98-8, Dob 1-22-2018, Reg 1922471, PMR Motive 501 X Enchantress of PR 3635, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming.
Lot 3 at $11,000, Paintrock Emblazon 488-8, Dob 1-24-2018, Reg 19226086, LD Emblazon 999 x Elba of Paintrock 357-9, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.
Lot 6 at $11,000, Paintrock Motive 80-8, Dob 2-11-2018, Reg 1922469, PRA Motive 501 x Elba of Paintrock 80-8, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.
Lot 13 at $10,500, Paintrock Emblazon, 707-8 Dob 1-13-2018, Reg 19237826, LD Emblazon 999 x Enchantress of PR 570-6, sold to Bob and Gayle Stoddard.
Lot 1 at $9,000, Paintrock Motive 71-8, Dob 1-19-2018, Reg 19222465, PRA Motive 501 x Kate of Paintrock 71-2, sold to Bob & Gayle Stoddard.
Lot 17 at $8,500, Paintrock Renown P28-8 Dob 2-13-2018, Reg 19225041 SAV Renown 3439 x Whitson's Lead On Extra, sold to Mark Hoyt Basin, Wyoming.
Trending In: Sale Reports
Trending Sitewide
- New owner of North Platte Stockyards is set to rebuild
- Leaving a Legacy: Raymond followed the Sutton legacy before him, left his own legacy
- Veterinarians now recommend leaving a retained placenta alone to avoid harming uterus
- Stabenow: House GOP, White House forestry demands could bring down farm bill
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm