Paint Rock Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale

Date: Nov. 21, 2017

Location: At the ranch Hyattville, Wyoming

Owner(s): Martin, Kelli, Asa, Royce and Emma Mercer, Tom and Mary

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Reported By: Dixon Scott

Averages:

Recommended Stories For You

78 Angus Bull Calves – $5,413

Top Selling Bulls

Lot 5 at $9,000 was Paintrock Trapper 514-7, Birth Date: 2/4/2017; Sired by Paintrock Trapper out of Viola of Paintrock 329-0 by Paintrock Blockbuster 1-2136. He sold to Bob and Gail Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming.

Lot 16 at $8,000 was Paintrock Trapper P2-7, Birth Date: 1/29/2017; Sired by Paintrock Trapper out of Elba of PR P20-2 by BR Extra 68. He sold to Bob and Gail Stoddard.

Lot 6 at $8,000 was Paintrock Nebraska 214-7, Birth Date: 1/14/2017; Sired by Baldridge Nebraska 901 out of Forever of Paintrock 402-7 by Sitz Timeline 7734. He sold to Terry Muller, Shell, Wyoming.

Lot 43 at $8,000 was Paintrock Product 67-7, Birth Date: 1/18/2017; Sired by Hartz Quality Product 42 out of Miss Blackbird of PR 76-4 by Paintrock Coal Bank 366-2. He sold to Hamilton Ranch Inc., Hyattville.

Lot 25 at $7,750 was Paintrock Renown 11-7, Birth Date: 1/15/2017; Sired by S A V Renown 3439 out of Elba of Paintrock 10-1 by Paintrock IN Focus 91-8. He sold to Hamilton Ranch Inc.