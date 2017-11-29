Paint Rock Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
November 29, 2017
Date: Nov. 21, 2017
Location: At the ranch Hyattville, Wyoming
Owner(s): Martin, Kelli, Asa, Royce and Emma Mercer, Tom and Mary
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Reported By: Dixon Scott
Averages:
78 Angus Bull Calves – $5,413
Top Selling Bulls
Lot 5 at $9,000 was Paintrock Trapper 514-7, Birth Date: 2/4/2017; Sired by Paintrock Trapper out of Viola of Paintrock 329-0 by Paintrock Blockbuster 1-2136. He sold to Bob and Gail Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming.
Lot 16 at $8,000 was Paintrock Trapper P2-7, Birth Date: 1/29/2017; Sired by Paintrock Trapper out of Elba of PR P20-2 by BR Extra 68. He sold to Bob and Gail Stoddard.
Lot 6 at $8,000 was Paintrock Nebraska 214-7, Birth Date: 1/14/2017; Sired by Baldridge Nebraska 901 out of Forever of Paintrock 402-7 by Sitz Timeline 7734. He sold to Terry Muller, Shell, Wyoming.
Lot 43 at $8,000 was Paintrock Product 67-7, Birth Date: 1/18/2017; Sired by Hartz Quality Product 42 out of Miss Blackbird of PR 76-4 by Paintrock Coal Bank 366-2. He sold to Hamilton Ranch Inc., Hyattville.
Lot 25 at $7,750 was Paintrock Renown 11-7, Birth Date: 1/15/2017; Sired by S A V Renown 3439 out of Elba of Paintrock 10-1 by Paintrock IN Focus 91-8. He sold to Hamilton Ranch Inc.
