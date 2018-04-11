Pieper Red Angus 28th Annual Performance Leader Production Sale

Date: Mar. 30, 2018

Location: At the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, Mont.

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

10 Red Angus Herd Bull Prospects – $52,600

137 Red Angus Range Bull – $7,347

56 yrlg. reg. Replacement Heifers – $1,958

26 reg. Fall-Calving Cows – $2,783

197 Commercial Yearling Heifers – $1,274

What a great sale for the Pieper family! Mark and Deb Pieper, along with their son, Tate, have built a breeding herd of Red Angus cattle that just won't take the back seat. Many purebred and commercial cattlemen were on hand to bid on these genetics, selecting top bulls for their herds. The cattle have a tremendous amount of eye appeal with a lot of natural thickness and muscle bred in.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 1: PIE Quarterback 789, a 2-1-17 son of PIE Stockman 4051, $155,000 to Nine Mile Red Angus, Walla Walla, Washington

Lot 3: PIE Fullback 7005, a 2-3-17 son of PIE Cinch 4126, $132,500 to Bayou Creek Red Angus, Jacksboro, Texas

Lot 2: PIE Geronimo 7021, a 2-8-17 son of RREDS Seneca 731C, $80,000 to Bayou Creek Red Angus, Jacksboro, Texas

Lot 20: PIE Seneca 7168, a 2-4-17 son of RREDS Seneca 731C, $40,000 to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, Montana

Lot 4: PIE Stockbroker 714, a 1-17-17 son of PIE Stockman 4051, $30,000 to York Creek Red Angus, Herman Nebraska

Lot 11: PIE One of A Kind 777, a 1-30-17 son of PIE One of A Kind 352, $21,000 to Barenthesen Red Angus, Powers Lake, North Dakota

Lot 32: PIE Up Front 769, a 1-29-17 son of PIE Up Front 508, $20,000 to Terry Crawford, Lexington, Nebraska

Lot 15: PIE Convoy 7058, a 2-22-17 son of PFFR Convoy 9Z, $19,500 to McEntire Red Angus, Sweetwater, Oklahoma

Top Selling Female:

Lot 199: PIE Raserry 7472, a 4-23-17 daughter of WCR Outfitter 4245B, $8,750 to Schlitter Red Angus, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, and Gladsen Red Angus Waukon, Iowa