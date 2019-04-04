Pieper Red Angus 29th Annual Performance Leader Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 29, 2019

Location: at the ranch, southeast of Hay Springs, Neb.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, Mont.

Averages:

136 Bulls – $6,443

29 Fall-calving Cows – $2,519

154 Commercial open Yearling Heifers – $1,254

The Pieper Red Angus sale site received up to 8 inches of snow, during and before their spring production sale. The snow did limit the crowd, but a good bunch of eager bidders still showed up to bid on this quality offering. Mark and Deb, along with their son, Tate, had the cattle ready for sale day. This was an extremely high quality offering, with many herd bulls being presented.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 5: PIE All Around 8038, a 2-14-18 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x Bieber Fusion B238, $55,000 to Crump Land & Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming

Lot 11: PIE Franchise 805, a 1-18-18 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x Andras Fusion R236, $26,000 to Allen Havick, Harlan, Iowa

Lot 1: PIE Fortune 835, a 1-25-18 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x Pie Legend 468, $16,000 to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, Idaho

Lot 2: PIE Right On 883, a 2-1-18 son of PIE Just Right 540 x LSF Saga 1040Y, $14,500 to Crump Land & Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming

Lot 14: PIE Franchise 8025, a 2-7-18 son of 9 Miles Franchise 6305 x LSF Saga 1040Y, $13,500 to Sandy Willow Red Angus, Waubey, South Dakota

Lot 32: PIE One of A Kind 8014, a 2-4-18 son of PIE One of A Kind 352 x LSF Prospect 2035Z, $13.500 to Justin Fortel, Arthur, Nebraska

Lot 10: PIE Weigh Up 8157, a 3-1-18 son of PIE July Dalles 425, $13,000 to Randy McIntyre, Sweetwater, Oklahoma

Lot 16: PIE Franchise 821, a 1-23-18 son of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 x WCR Outfitter 4245B, $13,000 to Bill Weller, Kadoka, South Dakota.