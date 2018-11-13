Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale

Date: Oct. 27, 2018

Location: at the ranch, Hay Springs, Neb.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson, Billings, Mont.

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

74 Coming two-year-old Bulls avg. $ 7175

Recommended Stories For You

2 Proven Herd Sires avg. $ 7375

199 Commercial Bred Heifers avg. $ 2128

3 Pregnant Recip Cows avg. $ 11,000

23 Registered Bred Heifers avg. $ 3106

26 Registered Bred Cows avg. $ 2144

10 Quarter Horse Ranch Geldings avg. $ 9600

23 Quarter Horse Stud and Filly Colts avg. $ 1960

Mark and Deb Pieper, along with their son, Tate, hosted another big crowd for their Annual Fall Run Sale. This was a very strong sale throughout. The cattle have a tremendous amount of eye appeal, with a lot of natural thickness and muscle bred in. The commercial customers definitely see the value of having Mark at the auction barns bidding on their calves. The horse sale seems to get better each year. The food at this sale is fantastic.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 13: PIE Payweight 7475, a 4-24-17 son of PIE Payweight 418's x Red Crowfoot Ole's Oscar, to Whitetail Ranch, Paxton, NE, for $ 18,000

Lot 1: PIE El Grande 7467, a 4-22-17 son of C Bar El Grande 100C x LSF Sand Hills 9008W, to Walking C Red Angus, Lexington, NE, for $ 15,000

Lot 10: PIE Mojo 7419, a 3-16-17 son of WCR Mojo 3012A x PIE Code Red 9058, to Turkey Track Ranch, Douglas, WY, for $ 11,000

Lot 22: PIE Fusion 7003, a 2-2-17 son of Andras Fusion R236 x PIE the Cowboy Kind 343, to Steve and Tammy McCasland, Yuma, CO, for $ 9750

Lot 17: PIE Forefront 7514, a 4-30-17 son of Bieber Forefront B281 x LSF Saga 1040Y, to Whitetail Ranch, Paxton, NE, for $ 9500

Top Pregnancy Recip Cows—Special Matings:

Lots 83-84-85: Choice of sire and calf sex, to Bajou Creek Red Angus, Jacksboro, Texas for $ 11,000 each

Top Quarter Horse Gelding:

Lot 1: PR Whiskey Sioux, 5-24-13 buckskin gelding, sired by A Shiner Named Sioux x Paddys Irish Whiskey, to Alexandria Govoni, Douglas, WY, for $ 22,000

Top Commercial Heifers: (AI bred to 9 Mile Franchise 6305 to calve Feb. 12)

10@ $ 2400; 10@ $ 2350; 30@ $ 2300; 15@ $ 2300; 21@ $ 2275