Pine Creek Angus Ranch 28th Annual Bull Sale
May 7, 2018
Date: April 20, 2018
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sale Management: American Angus Hall of Fame
Sale Consultant: Dan Piroutek
Tri-State Rep: Scott Dirk
Averages: 80 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 3615
35 reg. Angus Heifers avg. $ 1992
23 open commercial Yrlg. Angus Heifers ave. $ 1200
The Pine Creek herd is generations deep in maternal genetics, with most of the cow families going back to Sitz Angus. Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughter, Paige. This beautiful herd of Angus females have productivity bred into them. The feature sire was Sitz Bullseye 9994. Others were OCC Active Duty 522, S Chisum 255, and Pine Creek Alliance 5254.
The crowd was large, with strong competition for the top end of the bulls. The well-organized catalog and supplement sheet provided up to date data on each of the bulls. Perhaps the highlight of the sale was the auction of the open registered Angus heifers as they averaged $ 1992.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 72: $ 14,000 to Joseph Angus, Winner, South Dakota, and Vin-Mar Angus, Gordon, Nebraska – KG Alliance 1193 x Hoover Dam
Lot 14: $ 10,000 to Sletten Angus, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Sitz Valubull 9835
Lot 13: $ 9,000 to Saddle Butte Angus, Interior, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Hoover Dam
Lot 47: $ 9,000 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Sitz Valubull 9835
Lot 46: $ 8,500 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x KG Alliance 1193
Top Selling Heifers:
Lot 120: $ 3,000 to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, South Dakota – Pine Creek Investment 4213J x Hoover Dam
Lot 117: $ 3,000 to Matt Scott, Pierre, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Pine Creek Thunder 1331