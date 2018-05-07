Pine Creek Angus Ranch 28th Annual Bull Sale

Date: April 20, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sale Management: American Angus Hall of Fame

Sale Consultant: Dan Piroutek

Tri-State Rep: Scott Dirk

Recommended Stories For You

Averages: 80 reg. yearling Angus Bulls avg. $ 3615

35 reg. Angus Heifers avg. $ 1992

23 open commercial Yrlg. Angus Heifers ave. $ 1200

The Pine Creek herd is generations deep in maternal genetics, with most of the cow families going back to Sitz Angus. Pine Creek is owned by Lyle and Miriam Weiss, along with their son, Justin, and his wife, Lacey, and daughter, Paige. This beautiful herd of Angus females have productivity bred into them. The feature sire was Sitz Bullseye 9994. Others were OCC Active Duty 522, S Chisum 255, and Pine Creek Alliance 5254.

The crowd was large, with strong competition for the top end of the bulls. The well-organized catalog and supplement sheet provided up to date data on each of the bulls. Perhaps the highlight of the sale was the auction of the open registered Angus heifers as they averaged $ 1992.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 72: $ 14,000 to Joseph Angus, Winner, South Dakota, and Vin-Mar Angus, Gordon, Nebraska – KG Alliance 1193 x Hoover Dam

Lot 14: $ 10,000 to Sletten Angus, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Sitz Valubull 9835

Lot 13: $ 9,000 to Saddle Butte Angus, Interior, South Dakota – Sitz Bullseye 9994 x Hoover Dam

Lot 47: $ 9,000 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Sitz Valubull 9835

Lot 46: $ 8,500 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x KG Alliance 1193

Top Selling Heifers:

Lot 120: $ 3,000 to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, South Dakota – Pine Creek Investment 4213J x Hoover Dam

Lot 117: $ 3,000 to Matt Scott, Pierre, South Dakota – S Chisum 255 x Pine Creek Thunder 1331