Pyramid Beef Annual Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2018

Location: Sale held at the Frederickson Ranch, near Spearfish, SD

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

73 Coming 2 Year Old Angus bulls – $5,472

12 Spring Yearling Angus bulls – $5,270

36 Coming 2 Year Old Hereford bulls – $5,111

4 Spring Yearling Hereford bulls – $4,812

137 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,767

The predictions of heavy snow and major winter storm didn't deter the buyers and spectators from attending the annual Pyramid Beef Bull Sale. The McLennan and Frederickson families presented a fantastic set of coming 2-year-old and yearling Angus and Hereford bulls along with a great set of commercial bred heifers for the sale. There was a near capacity crowd on hand, despite the winter conditions outside.

Some top selling bulls on the Angus side include:

Lot 64, Pyramid Junction 7043, a 3/11/17 son of Koupal Junction 037 selling to Perel Cattle, Nara Vista, New Mexico, at $20,000.

Lot 2, Pyramid Resource 7020, a 2/9/17 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Marty Edwards, Gillette, for $10,000.

Lot 3, Pyramid Resource 7018, a 2/8/17 son of SAV Resource sold to Justin Edwards, Gillette, for $9,500.

Lot 1, Pyramid Resource 7022, a 2/12/17 son of SAV Resource 1441 sold to buyer 500 for $9,500.

Top Selling Hereford Bulls:

Lot 104, Pyramid Hometown 7030ET, a 2/13/17 son of NJW 73S W18 Hometown sold to Thorstenson Ranch, Selby, South Dakota, for $16,000.

Lot 127, Pyramid Sundance 7148, a 4/17/17 son of Pyramid Sundance 4053 sold to Larson Hereford Farms, Spring Valley, Wisconsin, for $8,250.

Lot 128, Pyramid Sundance 7136, a 4/11/17 son of Pyramid Sundance 4053 sold to Justin Edwards, Gillette, for $7,250.

The top draft of bred heifers was a group of 15 F1 baldies bred to Pyramid Beef calving ease Angus bull to calve Mar. 21, to Black Diamond Ranch, Fargo, North Dakota, for $2,000/head.

This was the first year they offered a very select group of spring yearling Angus and Hereford bulls, and the younger aged bulls were very well accepted.