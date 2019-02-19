R Lazy B Charolais Annual Production Sale

Date: Feb. 15, 2019

Location: Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages: 56 Reg. yrlg Charolais Bulls – $6,121

This was deep snow country, but that did not hurt the demand for these good Charolais bulls. R Lazy B Ranch is owned by Robert Birklid, from Nome, North Dakota. Robert has done a good job of breeding these bulls with extra muscle and thickness. They all seemed to have good dispositions.

Many good commercial herds were on hand to bid on these bulls, with some purebred interest. It has been a good feeling to watch the progress of this Charolais family. A very strong sale!

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 447: $11,500 to Levi Peters, Britton, South Dakota – LT Commissioner 5232 PLD x KEYS Charles Bronson 189X

Lot 651: $10,000 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – WC Duration 6245P x EC About Time 5027 PLD

Lot 472: $9,500 to Mike Peterson – HTA Centerfire 618D x EC About Time 5027 PLD

Lot 570: $9,500 to Mike Mettler, Eureka, South Dakota – RBM Fargo Y111 x RBM No Doubt Z34

Lot 534: $9,500 to Levi Peters – RBM Fargo Y111 x EC About Time 5027 Pld

Lot 514: $9,500 to Mike Peterson – JLS Relentless 1831 PLD

X EC About Time 5027 PLD