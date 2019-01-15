Rafter T Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 12, 2019

Location: Buffalo Livestock Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

60 Angus Bulls: $4,470

The weather was great in Buffalo for the Rafter T Angus Bull sale. The bulls looked great and the seats were full.

Lot 4 at $10,5000, RTA Rendezvous 856, Dob 2-18-2018, Reg 19258796, B Bar Joe Hero 2774 x RTA Brady 673, sold to Phill Burkey, Kayena, IN.

Lot 22 at $9,000, RTA Joe hero 833 Dob 3-1-2018, Reg 19239957 B Bar Joe Hero 2774 x RTA EVA 066, sold to Lund B Bar Angus, Wibaux, MT.

Lot 3 at $7,500, RTA Grand Teton 867, Dob 1-29-2018, Reg 19264993 B Bar Joe Hero 2774 x RTA Beauty Maiden 674, sold to Mountain Valley Ranch / Bob Hagerman, Douglas, WY.

Lot 7 at $6,500, RTA Wyoming 868 Dob 1-27-2018, Reg 19258801 B Bar Joe Hero 2774 x RTA Bessie 659, sold to Orin Edwards, Gillette, WY,

Lot 57 at $6,250 RTA Joe Hero 803 Dob 2-17-2018, Reg B Bar Joe Hero 2774 x RTA Lucy 5102, sold to Fuller Livestock, Gillette, WY