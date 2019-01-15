NDAA Select Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 5, 2019

Location: KIST Livestock Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

28 Bulls at $5,768

Recommended Stories For You

6 Bred Heifers at $6,042

3 Donor Cows at $4,417

16 Open Heifers at $3,109

Once again the NDAA State Select Sale did not disappoint offering a great selection of hand picked black Angus cattle to the buyers in the seats at KIST livestock Jan. 5, 2019. Congratulations on successful sale!

BULLS:

Lot #46 at $14,000, TNT King Arthur 815, DOB 2/15/2018, REG#19231046, Young Dale Xcaliber 32X x TNT Supreme 113, sold to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD.

Lot #26 at $12,000, HAF Incredible 8084, DOB 2/14/2018, REG#19229350, Panther Cr Incredible 6704 x HAF/KLC Lassie 4178, sold to Jallo Angus, Fordville, ND.

Lot #1 at $8,500, AAR President 832, DOB 2/7/2018, REG#19258372, SAV President 6847 x AAR Eliminator 247, sold to Jallo Angus, Fordville, ND.

Lot #39 at $8,000, PF Cowboy UP 804, DOB 2/4/2018, REG#19241241, HA Cowboy UP 5405 x PF Emblynette 214, sold to Wendell Livestock, LaMoure, ND.

BRED HEIFERS:

Lot #16 at $16,000, FAR Miss Blackbird 7026, DOB 3/7/2017, REG#18890255, Freys Appearance x FAR Miss Blackbird 20A1, sold to Lazy MC Ranch, Bassano Alberta, Canada.

DONOR COWS:

Lot #20 at $7,500, ZH Uptown Girl 831, DOB 3/15/2008, REG#16192044, HA Power Alliance 1025 x TC Primadonna 3067, sold to Ian Hall, Bachmeier Livestock, and Garner Eeg, Minot, ND.

HEIFER CALVES:

Lot #7 at $5,000, BSF Cowboy Up Girl 1807, DOB 3/4/2018, REG#19247361, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x BSF W2 Princess OPP 1404, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND.