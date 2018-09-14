Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Assoc. Sale

Date: Aug. 26

Location: Beslers' Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Wieshaar

Pedigrees: John E. Johnson

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

Top 10 Riders – $8,600.

Geldings – $6,900.

Mares – $4,128.

Weanling Stallions – $1,608.

Weanling Mares – $912

The 18th RBQHA sale was well attended on a beautiful day in western South Dakota with an excellent crowd of buyers who came from multiple states to select from over 80 head of weanlings, yearlings and riding horses. It has been an incredible year for moisture and the positive summer carried over into a positive sale. Unique to this sale is the weanling showcase; that let's potential buyers compare foals side by side. Saddle horses are shown on cattle, barrels or ridden prior to the sale.

The day started early with the RQHBA Ranch Horse Futurity with riders competing for $2,600 in prize money. This futurity is open to any weanling sold through the sale with all horses completing a judged pattern. Winning the Two Year Old Class was Becky Amio on Harlans Yamani, bred by Hancock Maxon Quarter Horses and owned by Richard Welsch. Winning the Three Year Old Futurity was Ryan Smith riding Charcoal Freckles bred by Joan Johnson Quarter Horses.

The week before at the Central States Fair the Don Brunner Memorial Yearling Futurity was held with $3,000 in prize money awarded. Winning the Yearling Filly Class was Boons Quioxte Miss owned by Cecile O'Neill and bred by Mailloux Quarter Horses. The Yearling Gelding Class was won by Driften Yellow Jack, owned by Sonya Coolahan and bred by Bender Ranch. The Yearling Stallion Class was won by Boonys Skeets, owned by Sonya Coolahan and bred by Shield Five Quarter Horses.

Some of the sale highlights for the riders were:

High selling gelding consigned by Jeremy Langdeau, lot 67, sold for $15,500 to Doug and Lorraine Kissack of Spearfish, SD.

2nd high selling gelding consigned by Callen Brink, lot 55, sold for $11250 to Marlon and Lois Schlup of Douglas, WY.

3rd high selling gelding consigned by Lucas Rice, lot 77, sold for $9750 to Swenson Operating of Sundance, WY.

4th high selling gelding consigned by Seth and Sarah Moreland, lot 75, sold for $8500 to Susan Keller of Mandan ND.

High selling pony, lot 53, $4500 consigned by Stacey Besler, sold to Tanner Olsen of Kildeer, ND.

High selling weanling stud colts:

Chaffee Herron Ranch, lot 15, $4,750 sold to Lorence Edoff.

Hancock/Maxon Quarter Horses, lot 2, $4,000 sold to Becky Amio

Woods Performance Horses, lot 20, $3,800 Besler Cattle Co.

High selling weanling fillies:

Long Quarter Horses, lot 10, $2,800 sold to LeAnn Bender.

Bender Ranch, lot 36, $1,650 to Aspen Larmer of Williston, ND

Bender Ranch, lot 40, $1,500 to Jeremy Langdeau of Rapid City, SD.

Thanks to the buyers for a very successful sale and to our consignors who brought outstanding consignments. Make plans to attend the 19th Annual RQHBA Sale on August 25, 2019.