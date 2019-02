Rausch Herefords 61st Annual Bull And Female sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Hoven, SD

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

138 Bulls – $4,770

Recommended Stories For You

86 Two Year Old Bulls – $4,368

52 Yearling Bulls – $5,014

30 Registered Heifers – $3,207

207 Registerable Heifers – $1,326

14 Commercial Heifers – $1,167

Lot 56 at $9,000, R Encore 4227, Dob 3-11-2017, Reg 43814432, R Leader 6964 x R Miss New Your 005, sold to Bouvier Farms Louisana.

Lot 13 at $8,750, GR Anodize 2658, Dob 2-5-2018, Reg P43929344, Gerber Annodyne 001A x GR miss Wrangler 1546, sold to 4 B Herefords, OK.

Lot 3 at $8,500, R ON Target 4788, Dob 3-26-2018, Reg 43927467 Hyalite ON Target 936 x R Miss Revolution 1142, Sold to CML Herefords, South Dakota.

Lot 58 R ON Target 6627 Dob 4-18-2017

Reg 43814675 Hyalite ON Target 936 x R Miss Revoluation 303 Sold to S & l Farms South Dakota

Lot 59 $8,500, R On Target 5387, Dob 4-6-2017, Reg 43814548, Hyalite ON Target 936 x R Miss New York 53 sold to Kolousek South Dakota.

Top Selling Heifers

Lot 155 at $7,000 R Miss Anodize 268, Dob 3-8-2018, Reg 43927125, Gerber Anodyne 001A x R Miss New York 2336

Sold tp Gerber Polled Herefords Indianna

Lot 154 at $6,250, R Miss ON Target 228, Dob 3-5-2018, Reg 43927207, Hyalite ON Target x R Miss Spartan 2475, sold to Betz Farms Missouri.