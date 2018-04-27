Red Western Red Angus

Date of Sale: April 20, 2018

Location: Crawford Livestock Crawford, Neb.

Auctioneer: Jack Hunter

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

53 Red Angus Bulls – $3,516

Nice set of Red Angus bulls at Red Western Angus, with many repeat buyers on the seats.

Lot 1 at $8,500, B LAZY T MR RED E034, Dob 2-23-2017, Reg 3830825, Brown J Y J Redemption Y1334 x B Lazy T Ranch Cow Z008, sold to 21 Ranch, Sundance, Wyoming.

Lot 2 at $6,750, B LAZY T MR RED E029, Dob 2-21-2017, Reg 3830847, Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 x B Lazy T Oscar A041, sold to Stan Rennard, Lusk, Wyoming.

Lot 51 at $6,250, B LAZT T MR 69B E009, Dob 2-17-2017, Reg 3820883, Redhill 132Y Ripper 69B x B Lazy T Miss BS C002, sold to Steve Neugebauer Oral, South Dakota.

Lot 30 at $6000 B LAZY T MR EPIC E031 Dob 2-18-2017 Reg 3830517 Beckton Epic R397 K x B Lazy T Ranch Cow Y050, sold to John Tanner, Edgemont, South Dakota.