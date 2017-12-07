Redland Angus: Range Calved – Range Raised
December 7, 2017
Date: Nov. 18, 2017
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Reported by: Dan Piroutek, Dixon Scott, Dennis Ginkens
Averages:
198 Coming Two Year old bulls – $5,580
61 Black Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,600
25 Hd Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,860
Redland Angus, owned by Kendrick and Sharon Redland, hosted another really large crowd for their annual fall production sale. Held at Buffalo Livestock in Buffalo, Wyoming, it seems that this family draws cattlemen from all directions to come and evaluate these cattle. "Range Calved and Range Raised" is the theme for their breeding program, and is truly the center of their ranch production plan. Redlands use the tried and true genetics that made the Angus cow famous on the western range.
Lot 6: $ 17,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Emblazon 5437 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 98: $ 12,000 to McQueary Ranch, Nevada, – Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 19: $ 10,500 to Shippy Ranch, Wyoming, – Coleman Eureka 2371 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 61: $ 10,500 to Harlan Angus Ranch, Wyoming, – Coleman Rainmaker 1137 x Emblazon 854E
Lot 114: $ 10,500 to McLaughlin Ranch, Nebraska,– Coleman Rainmaker 1141