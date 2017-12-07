Redland Angus: Range Calved – Range Raised

Date: Nov. 18, 2017

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Reported by: Dan Piroutek, Dixon Scott, Dennis Ginkens

Averages:

198 Coming Two Year old bulls – $5,580

61 Black Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,600

25 Hd Baldy Bred Heifers – $1,860

Redland Angus, owned by Kendrick and Sharon Redland, hosted another really large crowd for their annual fall production sale. Held at Buffalo Livestock in Buffalo, Wyoming, it seems that this family draws cattlemen from all directions to come and evaluate these cattle. "Range Calved and Range Raised" is the theme for their breeding program, and is truly the center of their ranch production plan. Redlands use the tried and true genetics that made the Angus cow famous on the western range.

Lot 6: $ 17,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Emblazon 5437 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 98: $ 12,000 to McQueary Ranch, Nevada, – Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 19: $ 10,500 to Shippy Ranch, Wyoming, – Coleman Eureka 2371 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 61: $ 10,500 to Harlan Angus Ranch, Wyoming, – Coleman Rainmaker 1137 x Emblazon 854E

Lot 114: $ 10,500 to McLaughlin Ranch, Nebraska,– Coleman Rainmaker 1141