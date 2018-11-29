Redland Angus: Range Calved – Range Raised
November 29, 2018
Date: Nov. 17, 2018
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Reported by: Dan Piroutek, Dennis Ginkens
Sale Consultant: Adam Redland
Averages:
116 yearling Bulls – $5,621
35 Coming Two Year old bulls – $5,192
151 Total Bulls – $5,474
57 Bred Cows – $2,600
98 Bred Heifers – $3,014
It was no surprise to find another set of excellent Angus bulls presented for sale by the Redland family. A huge crowd arrived, and the bulls and females were ready to parade through the ring. Cattlemen from Wyoming and other states were on the seats all day long, including many repeat buyers. Auctioneer Joe Goggins kept the sale moving.
Redlands have built their program on labor free cattle—cows that calve on their own, have excellent udders, high fertility, and that extra body-fleshing ability to maintain themselves in the harsh Wyoming environment.
Kendrick and Sharon Redland had an excellent sale, from start to finish. The female sale was very competitive, as you can see by the prices. Plus, the pre-sale meal is worth the trip.
Top Sellers:
Lot 90: $16,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Traveler 2265 x OCC Emblazon 854E
Lot 87: $10,750 to Rickenbach Ranch, SD – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 20: $10,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Paxton 632 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 80: $10,000 to McQueary Ranch, NV – OCC Emblazon 854E x GDAR Oscar 734
Lot 47: $10,000 to Reiss Ranch, ND – Coleman Rainmaker 1141 x OCC Paxton 730P
Lot 65: $10,000 to Sippel Ranch, SD – Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x GDAR Game Day 449
Lot 55: $9,750 to Ellsworth Ranch, SD – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449
