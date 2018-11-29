Redland Angus: Range Calved – Range Raised

Date: Nov. 17, 2018

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Reported by: Dan Piroutek, Dennis Ginkens

Sale Consultant: Adam Redland

Averages:

116 yearling Bulls – $5,621

35 Coming Two Year old bulls – $5,192

151 Total Bulls – $5,474

57 Bred Cows – $2,600

98 Bred Heifers – $3,014

It was no surprise to find another set of excellent Angus bulls presented for sale by the Redland family. A huge crowd arrived, and the bulls and females were ready to parade through the ring. Cattlemen from Wyoming and other states were on the seats all day long, including many repeat buyers. Auctioneer Joe Goggins kept the sale moving.

Redlands have built their program on labor free cattle—cows that calve on their own, have excellent udders, high fertility, and that extra body-fleshing ability to maintain themselves in the harsh Wyoming environment.

Kendrick and Sharon Redland had an excellent sale, from start to finish. The female sale was very competitive, as you can see by the prices. Plus, the pre-sale meal is worth the trip.

Top Sellers:

Lot 90: $16,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Traveler 2265 x OCC Emblazon 854E

Lot 87: $10,750 to Rickenbach Ranch, SD – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 20: $10,000 to Burch Ranch, Montana – Redland Paxton 632 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 80: $10,000 to McQueary Ranch, NV – OCC Emblazon 854E x GDAR Oscar 734

Lot 47: $10,000 to Reiss Ranch, ND – Coleman Rainmaker 1141 x OCC Paxton 730P

Lot 65: $10,000 to Sippel Ranch, SD – Redland Traveler 0930 3456 x GDAR Game Day 449

Lot 55: $9,750 to Ellsworth Ranch, SD – McCumber Tremendous 2008 x GDAR Game Day 449