Reyes Russell 28th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 25, 2019

Location: MR Angus Ranch southwest of Wheatland, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

223 Angus Bulls – $5,716

Powerful bulls, a packed house, and great hospitality was the theme for the 28th annual Reyes Russell Angus Bull Sale held at the ranch near Wheatland, Wyoming February 25, 2019. Buyers fought for the chance to own bulls out of a program built around quality, economics, and accuracy of PAP testing. Congratulations on a successful sale!

COMING TWO YEAR OLD ANGUS BULLS

Lot #99 at $28,000, MR Change 25207, DOB 7/6/2017, REG#19314454, WIWA CREEK LEAD CHANGE 89'15 x M R ELDA 5563, sold to Mountain Valley Livestock from Douglas, Wyoming

Lot #17 at $22,000, MR Ideal 29077, DOB 6/6/2017, REG#19314512, IDEAL 4223 OF 1168 BLKBRD x MR ANDIE 1135, sold to Mountain Valley Livestock from Douglas, Wyoming

Lot #9 at $15,500, MR Banker 23887, DOB 6/4/2017, REG#19314432, MR BANKER 24584 x M R NELLIE 5972, sold to Diamond Tail Ranch from Greybull, Wyoming

Lot #1 at $15,000, MR Coach 5457, DOB 7/3/2017, REG#19314558, MR COACH 20003 x M R EUNICE 8067, sold to Diamond Tail Ranch from Greybull, Wyoming

Lot #2 at $15,000, MR Banker 24117, DOB 5/26/2017, REG#19314434, MR BANKER 24584 x MR LOUSIA 5152, sold to 406 Angus from Columbus, Montana

Lot #11 at $14,000, MR Payment 5017, DOB 6/8/2017, REG#19314552, MR PAYMENT 6984 x M R EBONY 9666, sold to 406 Angus from Columbus, Montana

Lot #18 at $14,000, MR Locate 24147, DOB 6/17/17, REG#19314435, MR LOCATE 2933 x M R ANGELICA 20092, sold Matt Nimmo from Cheyenne, Wyoming

Lot #100 at $14,000, MR Ideal 28677, DOB 6/3/2017, REG#19314507, IDEAL 4223 OF 1168 BLKBRD x MR EUNICE 26025, sold to Mountain Valley Livestock from Douglas, Wyoming

YEARLING ANGUS BULLS

Lot #235 at $10,000, KMR Charco, DOB 12/9/17, REG#19238553, KMR CASH 355 x RSR SARAH 921, sold to Carol Thompson from Pocatello, Idaho

Lot #239 at $9,750, KMR Cash 848, DOB 1/12/18, REG#19208814, KMR CASH 355 x KMR LADY 835, sold to Meyring Ranch from Walden, Colorado.