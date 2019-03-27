Rhodes Red Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 25, 2019

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Faulkton, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 yearling red Angus bulls – $5,359

Jordan & Kelli Rhodes and their young family held their annual production sale at the ranch near Faulkton, South Dakota. This up and coming Red Angus breeder presented a very high quality set of bulls with powerful growth and calving ease.

Topping the sale was lot 1, RReds Pathfinder F811, a 2/18 son of RReds Seneca 731C with EPD's of CED 13, BW -0.9, WW 74, YW 116, Milk 27, selling to Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, North Dakota and ST Genetics, Navosota, Texas for $50,000.

Lot 3, RReds Seneca 8818, a 3/18 son of RReds Seneca 731C with EPD's of CED 13, BW -2.5, WW 50, YW 82, Milk 28, selling to Sonstegard Cattle Co., Montevideo, Minesota for $10,000.

Lot 8, RReds Seneca F841, a 3/18 son of RReds Seneca 731C with EPD's of CED 11, BW -0.7, WW 61, YW 91, Milk 29, to Barenthsen/Bullinger Red Angus, Powers Lake, North Dakota for $9,000.

Lot 2, RReds Cornerstone F834, a 3/18 son of RReds Seneca 731C to Dalton Ellefson, Eureka, South Dakota for $8,000.

Lot 21, RReds UP Front F16, a 4/18 son of PIE Up Front 508 sold to Stradinger Ranch, Isabel, South Dakota for $7,250.