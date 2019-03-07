Ridl Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 5, 2019

Location: Stockman's West Dickinson, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

62 Angus Bulls – $4,435

Great sale today for the Ridl Angus Production Bull Sale a lot of buyers on the seats the weather was great. Ridl Angus brought a very well balanced set of Angus Bulls to town. Lot 1 at $16,500, Ridl Rough Rider 820, Dob 1-17-2018, Reg 19142047, Vermilion Rough Rider x Ridl Katrina 326, sold to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE.

Lot 2 at $9,000, Ridl Appearance 809, Dob 1-13-2019, Reg 19142024, Freys Appearance x Ridl Pamela 306, sold to L Double Bar Ranch, Rhame, ND.

Lot 7 at $8,250, Ridl Paycheck 8214, Dob 2-25-2018, Reg 19296269, Basin Paycheck 5249 x Isaak Blackbird 408, sold to Bullinger Ranch, Dickinson.

Lot 9 at $7,750, Ridl Appearance 817, Dob 1-16-2018, Reg 19142031, Freys Appearance x Ridl Lassie 5103, sold to L Double Bar Ranch, Rhame, ND.