Rohrich’s Cutting Edge Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Jan. 9, 2019

Location: Kist Livestock Auction Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

60 yearling bulls – $4,038

6 two year old bulls – $3,250

58 registered bred heifers – $1,936

16 commercial bred heifers – $1,718

A cold winter day January 19, 2019 found a deep, thick, and uniform set of bulls and bred heifers offered to the buyers in the seats of Kist Livestock for the annual Cutting Edge Ranch Production Sale. Repeat buyers came from far and wide to do business with the reputation program built around customer service. Congratulations on a successful sale!

Lot #63 at $10,000, CER MR ROUGH COUNTRY 8233, DOB 3/14/18, REG#4026106, BIEBER ROUGH COUNTRY A523 x WCAT EMILY 015Y, sold to Claude Olson from Selby, South Dakota.

Lot #1 at $7,500, CER MR BEAST 8086, DOB 2/17/18, REG#4026338, CRUMP THE BEAST 5125 x WCR MISS BULL MEG RE 081A, sold to Larry Friedt, New Leipzig, North Dakota.

Lot #8 at $7,500, CER MR RAZOR'S EDGE 8019, DOB 2/3/18, REG#4026448, CER RAZOR'S EDGE 16D x CER MS. WILHELMINA 602D, sold to Lisa Pernsteiner from Ellendale, North Dakota.

Lot #14 at $7,500, CER MR BEAST 8049, DOB 2/12/18, REG#4026398, CRUMP THE BEAST 5125 x SCOTT SWEETNESS Z250, sold to Lisa Pernsteiner.

Lot #18 at $6,500, MCCR 8710, DOB 2/12/18, REG#4030394, CER RAZOR'S EDGE 16D x MCCR BONNY 4038, sold to Claude Olson.

Lot #56 at $6,500, CER MR BEAST, DOB 3/4/18, REG#4026154, CRUMP THE BEAST x SCOTT ELSE Y08, sold to Monte Haiar, Fairfax, South Dakota.