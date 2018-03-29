Rossow Angus Ranch 27th Annual Family Tradition Bull & Female Sale Report
March 29, 2018
TSLN Reps: Chris Effling, Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 28, 2018
Location: at the ranch, Herreid, S.D.
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages
48 bulls averaged $2,834
50 open heifers averaged $1,420
Lot 8 at $4,200 BAR 0256-847 CHARLO 795E Dob 3-23-2017 Reg 19050743 Coleman Charlo 0256 x Bar 3047 Beatrice 847 sold to Mark Bentz, Artas,S.D.
Lot 17 at $4,200 BAR 3195-302 RIBEYE 717E Dob 4-1-2017 Reg 19050877 Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Bar 823-8066 Mary 302 sold to Chad Fuehrer, Herreid,S.D.
Lot 3 at $3,900 BAR 3195-415 RIBEYE 731R Dob 3-3-2017 Ellingson Ribeye 3195 x Bar 1664-288ON Gemina 415B sold to Troy Beck, Artas,S.D.
Lot 6 at $3,800 BAR58-310 BANDLEADER 704E Dob 2-21-20147 Reg 19038862 Bushs Bandwagon S8 x Bar 115-584 Pride Lady 310 sold to Bbob Schafer, Java,S.D.
Lot 12 at $3,700 BAR 9618-5180 STINGER 727E Dob 3-1-2017 Reg 19050781 Connealy Stingray 9618 x Bar 8136-905 Barbara C5180 sold to Bob Schafer, Java,S.D.
Lot 39 at $3,700 BAR275 MESSENGER 773E Dob 3-16-2017 Reg 19051653 SAC Messenger x Bar 7965 Blackbird 275 sold to Dan Schafer, Hoven,S.D.
Top Heifer
Lot 76 at$2,750 BAR244-155 EDELLA 7146E Dob 4-8-2017 Reg 19038896 sold to John Haefener, Mound City,S.D.
