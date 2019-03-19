Sale Report: Styles Angus

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: 03/12/2018

Location: at the ranch, Brentford, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

52 Angus Bulls – $5270

37 registered Angus Females – $2213

Sale Highlights

Lot 1 at $18,000, Styles Late Night Y19, Dob 1-9-2018, Reg 19255335, Bush Date night 62 x Styles Power maker V600, sold to Luke and Chuck Lemenager, Hudson, Illinois.

Lot 10 at $16,500, Styles Cretan Bull Y822, Dob 3-1-2018, Reg 19216643, Styles cashed In SB x SAV Emblynette 2201, sold to Malson Angus Parma, Idaho.

Lot 14 at $11,500, Styles Seedstock Y805, Dob 1-5-2018, Reg19262795, SAV Seedstock 4838 x Styles Dreamer N19, sold to Evan Duttenhofer Westport,South Dakota.

Lot 30 at $10,500, AMC Meatloaf Y26, Dob 1-18-2018, Reg 19255336, Musgrave Suoer M x Styles Erica T100, sold to Lonnie Fuhrman Britton,South Dakota.

Top Selling Open Female

Lot 76, Styles Elba Y42, Dob 1-28-2018, Reg 19255412, sold to Talli Heim Wessington Springs, South Dakota.