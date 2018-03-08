Sandhill Red Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale

Date of Sale: March 6, 2018

Location: Sidney Livestock Auction, Sidney, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Averages:

38 Bulls – $3,440

87 Bred Cows – $1,874

113 Bred Heifers – $1,617

A cold northeast Montana day March 6, 2018 found a great set of registered Red Angus bulls packed with power and shape offered to buyers on the seats of Sidney Livestock Auction, Sidney, Montana.

Lot 1 at $12,500, SRJJ EQUALIZER 7025, DOB 3-4-17, REG#3763605, RED T-K UNTAPPED 21Z x 936 ECHO 2526, sold to Tim Dwyer, Sidney, Montana

Lot 7 at $10,000, SRJJ VISION 7023, DOB 3-3-17, REG#3763557, CRUMP RUNAWAY 3178 x SRJJ JULIAN EQUAL W9037, sold to Roy Runion, Big Sandy, Montana.

Lot 3 at $6,250, SRJJ HARVESTOR 7069, DOB 3-16-17, REG#3763607, RED LWNBRG HARVESTOR 103C x RED WETONKA Y98, sold to Dennis Bradshaw, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Lot 23 at $6.000, SRJJ TURBO 7026, DOB 3-4-17, REG#3763541, RED T-K UNTAPPED 21Z x EF CALYPSO C04, sold to Jason Beck, Lewistown, Idaho.