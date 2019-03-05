Sandmeier Charolais – Identifying and Offering Proven Genetics

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Chris Effling

Date: Mar. 1, 2019

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 reg. Fall Charolais Bulls – $4,500

Recommended Stories For You

76 reg. Yearling Charolais Bulls – $4,694

74 reg. Two-year-old Charolais Bulls – $4,500

190 Total Bulls – $4,578

7 Reg. Charolais open Heifers – $1,771

Many repeat buyers were once again gathered for the annual Sandmeier Charolais Bull Sale. Up and down the line, this was an outstanding set of bulls. This sale offers three different age groups, but still the quality stays to the very end of the sale. The prices were very steady, with some higher selling lots in each class. Outside of the wind that day, this was a very good day for the Sandmeier family.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 7114, two-year-old: $14,000 to Thunderhead Charolais, Winterset, Iowa, and Gabe Schnuelle, Jannsen, Nebraska – KC Dakota Bob 4892P x SCR Miss Buckle 3216P

Lot 8103, yearling: $14,000 to Kent Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – WC Ledger 5634 P ET x SCR Miss Standard 6008P

Lot 8209,yearling: $12,500 to Kent Aasby – WC Invincible 6137 P ET x SCR Miss Tenacious 4288P

Lot 8054, yearling: $12,500 to Kent Aasby – WC Ledger 5634 P ET x SCR Miss Dakota 6141P

Lot 7429, two-yr-old: $11,500 to Kent Aasby – SCR Sir Stampede 5131 x SCR Miss McTender 3164P

Lot 8404, yearling: $11,000 to Kent Aasby – LT Sundance 6389 PLD x SCR Miss Allstate 5377P