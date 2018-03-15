Schauer Angus 28th Annual Angus Bull Sale

Date: Mar. 12, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

44 Yrlg Angus Bulls avg. $ 4625

7 Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls avg. $ 3286

Bryant and Doug Schauer again hosted a nice crowd of many friends and neighbors. These bidders competed for the top bulls, and made a good sale for this Angus family. This was the brothers' 28th sale, and I am proud to have been a part of all of them. The Schauers have built a strong reputation for producing bulls that sire some of the top feeder cattle at Faith Livestock.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 6: $ 11,500 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave Aviator x Mohnen Impressive 1093

Lot 4: $ 9500 to Denny Topf, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave Aviator x Basin Excitement

Lot 34: $ 9000 to Wolenetz & Sons, Baker, Montana – SAV Resource 1441 x Soo Line Motive 9016

Lot 31: $ 8750 to Loren Ganji, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Schiefelbein Effective 61 x RB tour of Duty 177

Lot 1: $ 8000 to Wolenetz & Sons, Baker, Montana – Schauer In Focus 759 x OCC Missing Link 830M

Lot 2: $ 7500 to Irving Jordan Family, Faith, South Dakota – Musgrave Aviator x Basin Excitement F