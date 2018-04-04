Schmidt Cattle Company “56 Years of Producing Quality Charolais Genetics”
April 4, 2018
Date: Mar. 28, 2018
Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co., Rushville, NE
Auctioneer: Doug Jaggers
Reported by: Dan Piroutek
Average:
73 ylg. Charolais bulls – $4,822
Schmidt Cattle Company from Gordon, Nebraska, hosted another large crowd for their annual bull sale, held at Sheridan Livestock in northwestern Nebraska. Randy and Marj Schmidt, along with their family, produce one of the top sets of Charolais cattle in the midwest. Schmidts focus their breeding goals on raising bulls that will sire quality, heavy calves for their feeder cattle customers.
Many repeat buyers were on the seats. Randy has built a special loyalty to his customers. He purchased many Charolais cross calves last fall, and many of them would have come from his bull customers.
Top Selling Charolais Bulls:
Lot 20: $11,500 to J. H. Minor Co., Hyannis, Nebraska – HCR Credit 416 Pld x SCC C055 145R Pld
Lot 195: $11,000 to Adam Johnson, Cody, Nebraska – WC Net Return 5221 P x LT Ledger 0332 P
Lot 39: $11,000 to Todd O'Connor, Philip, South Dakota – WCR Sir Kingsbury 412 P x HC Blend 9237
Lot 118: $9,500 to Soreide Charolais, Bowman, North Dakota – HCR Credit 416 Pld x PVF CAD 0731 Pld
Lot 98: $9,500 to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – WC Net Return 5221 P x WCR Sir Prince 9166 P
Lot 182: $9,500 to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – WC Net Return 5221 P x JLS Boost 017S Pld
Lot 160: $9,500 to Bob Arnold, Kilgore, Nebraska – 2TM Maximizer 22 x Schurrtop E423-C055 P
