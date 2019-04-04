Schmidt Cattle Company “57 Years of Producing Quality Charolais Genetics”

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 27, 2019

Location: Sheridan Livestock Auction Co., Rushville, NE

Auctioneer: Doug Jaggers

Averages: 64 ylg. Charolais Bulls – $4,637

Randy and Marj Schmidt own Schmidt Cattle Co., located north of Gordon, Nebraska. They produced another outstanding set of yearling Charolais bulls for their annual sale. Schmidts focus their breeding goals on raising bulls that will sire quality, heavy calves for their feeder cattle customers. The bulls are bred to add pounds and eye appeal to any calf crop.

Many repeat (very loyal) customers were on hand for this year's sale. This family feeds a good number of commercial Charolais cross calves that Randy tries to purchase from his bull customers. It is truly a beautiful sight for these ranchers to see their calves on feed.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 11: $13,500 to Dennis Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – WC Resurgence 6165 P ET x TR PZC NC Crossfire 1763 ET

Lot 42: $11,500 to Stout Charolais, Kadoka, South Dakota – WC Resurgence 6165 P ET x PVF CAD 0731 PLD

Lot 65: $10,000 to Ross Williams, Philip, South Dakota – WC Net Return 5221 P x LT Long Distance 9001 PLD

Lot 68: $10,000 to Arnold Ranch, Kilgore, Nebraska – HCR Credit 416 Pld x SCC 145R 49W PLD

Lot 203: $9,500 to Todd O'Connor, Philip, South Dakota – 2TM Maximizer 22 x SCC 145R 49W PLD