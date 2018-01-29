Sioux Empire Farm Show Red Angus Show & Sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Wyatt DeJong, Winner, South Dakota, judged the Sioux Empire Farm Show Red Angus Show Jan. 25 in Sioux Falls. DeJong chose lot 12, CSPF Cyclone 01E, a consignment from Luke Pladsen, Harpers Ferry, Iowa, as champion bull. He was sired by Silveiras Mission Nexus and out of Damar Oh Baby C139. He was the highest selling bull and sold for $7,000 to Manderfield Ag, Ames, Iowa. Reserve champion bull went to lot 18, CB Blocker 1640, a consignment from Carruthers Brothers Ranch, Baltic, South Dakota. He was sired by Brown-CH Make Mimi X019 and out of CB Full Blockanna 1317. He sold to Jerry Tammen, Lennox, South Dakota, for $3,000.

The second highest selling bull was lot 22, a consignment from Carruthers Brothers Ranch. He sold to Ronald VanHeerde, Sioux Falls, for $3,400. DeJong chose lot 3, CSPF Cinnamon 05E, a consignment from Luke Pladsen, as champion female. She was sired by Silveiras Mission Nexus and out of Pie Playmate 3002. She was the highest selling female and sold to Bruce Handel, Menno, South Dakota, for $3,300. DeJong chose lot 1, DSF Sarah 1740, as reserve champion female. She was consigned by Double S Farms, Arco, Minnesota. She was sired by 3SCC Lancer Z173 and out of DSF Sarah 1322.

The second highest selling female was lot 4, a consignment from Hein Cattle Co., Osage, Iowa. She sold to Chase Pladsen, Ames, Iowa, for $1,700.

Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, served as auctioneer for the Red Angus Sale. He auctioned eight bulls and two females. Eight bulls averaged $3,212.50, and the two females averaged $2,500.

–Sioux Empire Farm Show