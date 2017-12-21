Sitz Angus Fall Bull Sale

Date: Dec. 7

Location: Harrison, MT

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs, Joe Goggins

Reported by: Dixon Scott

Averages:

414 2-year-old bulls $7,074

328 Comm. bred heifers 2,437

175 Comm. bred cows 2,314

• Sitz Broken Bow 11076, 2/2/16 by KM Broken Bow 002; to Hilltop Angus, Denton, MT; and Genex Beef, Shawano, WI, $50,000. • Sitz Broken Bow 10336, 2/12/16 by KM Broken Bow 002; to R Math Farms, Whitewater, MT, $37,500. Sitz Lotto 9196, 2/21/16 by BSF Hot Lotto 1401; to JC Heiken & Sons Angus, Broadview, MT, $25,000. • Sitz Profile 1160, 1/29/16 by Mohnen Substantial 272; to Richard Angus Ranch, Belfield, ND, $25,000. • Sitz Epic 728D; 1/22/16 by 3F Epic 4631; to ABS Global, De Forest, WI, $24,000. • Sitz Broken Bow 11956; 1/24/16 by KM Broken Bow 002; to Willer Timber Ridge, Greencastle, IN; and Linemann Cattle Co., Princeton, NE, $20,000. F