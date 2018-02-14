Sletten Angus 30th Annual Angus Sale

Date: Feb. 12, 2018

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Announcer: Gary Wall, Billings, Montana

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

68 registered yearling Angus Bulls – $4,636

37 open Angus Heifers – $1,436

John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten hosted an extra big crowd for their annual production sale held at Faith Livestock. This was an especially cold day, but the thickness and muscle of these bulls really showed up. Many repeat buyers have stayed with this program for a long time.

Lot 3 was a well-balanced bull, with a big top, and a big rear end. He was very sound.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 3: $13,500 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – SydGen Enhance x SydGen CC & 7

Lot 11: $13,000 to David Lutz, Faith, South Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x Silveiras Conversion 8064

Lot 4: $10,500 to Dan Jordan, Faith, South Dakota – Angus Hill Steadfast 854B x SydGen CC & 7

Lot 8: $10,000 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – Basin Excitement x Sinclair Net Present Value

Lot 22: $10,000 to John Kari, Bison, South Dakota – Basin Payweight 1682 x Hyline Right Time 338

Top Selling Angus Heifer:

Lot 88: $2,600 to Kevin Warner – Speedway