Slovek Ranch Annual Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Bull and Female Sale

Date: Dec. 19, 2017

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, LLC

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

57 coming two-year-old bulls – $3,853

Recommended Stories For You

117 Bred Heifers – $1,512

Lot 1: $13,000 to D & R Soukup, Wagner, South Dakota – SydGen FATE 2800 x FAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 34: $8,000 to D & R Soukup, Wagner, South Dakota – Sitz Dynasty 264Z x Baldridge Kaboom K243 KCF

Lot 23: $7,250 to Larry Stomprud, Mud Butte, South Dakota – Rito 9Q20 of Rita 5F56 GHM x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 2: $7,000 to Green Mountain Angus, Ryegate, Minnesota – SydGen FATE 2800 x Connealy Consensus 7229

Lot 24: $6,000 to Chance Davis, Belle Fourche, South Dakota – Rito 9Q20 of Rita 5F56 GHM x SAV Final Answer 0035

Lot 37: $5,250 to Chance Davis, Belle Fourche, South Dakota – Bruiser x X419

Lot 44: $5,250 to Alan Rislov, Philip, South Dakota – United x X6439

Lot 86: $5,250 to Robin Gittings, Philip, South Dakota — Testify x T6127

The Slovek Ranch, owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo, hosted a decent crowd on a very nice winter day at Philip Livestock.

Bill and Pennie produce an outstanding set of Angus Plus Hybrid Bulls that are flat full of quality. They feed many cattle, and believe that this composite type of cattle is the most cost effective in the feedlot.

I felt that this was their stoutest, deepest set of two-year-old bulls that they had ever offered. These bulls were packed full of muscle, wide-made, and maintained depth of body through this whole offering. They were big, and presented outstanding performance and carcass numbers. Many of these bulls were sired by Leachman Prophet, a bull that excels in calving ease, growth, docility, ribeye, and marbling.

The registered Angus bulls, owned by Bo Slovek, were uniform and packed full of some of the best genetics in the Angus breed. Bo has purchased some outstanding donor cows, and is multiplying these genetics throughout his herd. He uses AI extensively, and also has his commercial heifers bred AI. This was a very thick-made set of Angus bulls that moved well, and had outstanding mothers.

The top selling bull of the day was Lot 1, the Angus bull BS Bocephus 576, a son of the home raised bull BS Highwayman 300, and out of the donor cow, Erica of Ellston L40, a daughter of SydGen CC&7 and a full sister to Hoover Dam. He was an embryo transplant and had two full brothers in the sale. Born at 77 pounds, he weaned at 737 pounds, and grew to a yearling weight of 1379 pounds. His EPDs included CED 8, BW 1.6, WW 55, YW 101, MILK 26, MARB 0.79, RE 0.86, and $Beef 155.69. He sold for $7000 to Burjes Fitch, Philip, South Dakota.

Lot 2 was a full brother to Lot 1, and sold to Dan Cimpl, Wagner, South Dakota, at $6,250. This powerbull had similar stats.

Seth Thomsen, Longvalley, South Dakota, bought the Lot 9 Angus bull at $6,750. This son of Syd Gen Fate 2800 was out of a daughter of Connealy Consensus 7229. Here was a heifer bull with a 77 pound birth weight, a weaning weight of 713 pounds to ratio 111, and a yearling weight of 1315 pounds. His EPDs were BW 0.8, WW 62, YW 108, MILK 27, MARB 0.77, RE 0.78, and $Beef 144.42. He had a 16.5 square inch rib eye.

The successful bidder on Lot 20 was Vance Martin, Midland, South Dakota, at $6,250. This Angus bull was sired by Sitz Dynasty 264Z, and out of a daughter of Future Direction 5321. After weaning at 739 pounds to ratio 115, he grew to a yearling weight of 1345 pounds to ratio 114. He scanned a rib eye of 17.4 square inches.

Rod Littau, Winner, South Dakota, bought the Lot 57 Angus Plus Bull at $4,750. This son of PA Fortitude 2500 was 76 percent Angus and 24 percent Simmental. Born at 88 pounds, he weaned at 680 pounds to ratio 104. He gained 4.09 pounds a day on test to achieve a yearling weight of 1334 pounds. He registered $Profit of 130.12 and $Feed at 115.36. Both of these numbers were in the top 1 percent.

Repeat buyer, Kelly Blair, bought Lot 74 at $4,750. This son of SydGen Fate 2800 had an 84 pound birth weight. He weaned at 709 pounds and, gaining 4.38 pounds per day, grew to a yearling weight of 1410 pounds. His $Profit score was 125.34.

Jim Schnetzer, Wolsey, South Dakota, bought Lot 91, a red bull, at $4,750. He was sired by HXC Big Iron 0024X. He had hit the ground at 75 pounds, and weaned at 688 pounds. He was Red Angus, Gelbvieh, and Simmental with a 42 cm. scrotal measurement.

The Sloveks practice rotational grazing, and are good sources for information if you are trying to get more production from your pastures.